N.B. health officials report 99 new COVID-19 cases as children's vaccination begins

New Brunswick today launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11 as the province continued to see high numbers of new cases.

Health officials reported 99 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the number of active cases to 787.

There are 56 people in the province hospitalized with COVID-19, including 18 in intensive care.

Clinics opened across the province to give children their first shot of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine that was approved for use in Canada last week.

More than 9,300 appointments for children have been made in New Brunswick since bookings opened Tuesday.

In order to meet the demand, extra clinics are being added in the Fredericton and Moncton regions, and more than 130 pharmacies will also take part in the pediatric vaccination campaign, receiving doses starting between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8.

"I am heartened that so many young New Brunswickers have received their first dose of vaccine and that even more have appointments to do so in the coming weeks," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a statement. "Each person vaccinated is an added level of protection against this virus."

Russell said the high number of cases reported today is cause for concern but noted that the majority of new cases result from contact with known cases.

"It is important that everyone follow public health measures and do their part to reduce further spread of the virus," she said.

Public health officials reported that 87.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 93.5 per cent have received their first dose.

