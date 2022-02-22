N.B. health officials report province’s 300th COVID-19-related death

Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths involve:

a person in their 80s in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

The province also reported 78 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, which remains the same since its last update on Friday.

Of those in hospital, 46 were admitted for COVID-19, and 32 were admitted for other reasons, but either tested positive on admission, or tested positive while in hospital.

Eight people are currently being treated in intensive care and three people are on ventilators.

NEW CASES

The province reported 1,148 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the number of total active cases in the province to 3,313.

The regional breakdown of those cases is as follows:

442 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

203 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

269 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

67 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

34 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

68 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

65 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 2,572 additional new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests since Friday.

The province has reported a total 35,370 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.7 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 86.7 per cent have received their second dose, and 49.4 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 133 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 192 Horizon and 90 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.