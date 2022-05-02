N.B. high school reopens after 'concerning' graffiti found last week

A New Brunswick high school that closed Friday due to a potential threat has reopened.

Last week, officials said they made the decision to close Riverview High School as a precaution after “concerning” graffiti was found in the bathroom.

The school reopened Monday morning. A spokesperson for the Anglophone East School District told CTV News RCMP officers are at the school Monday to reassure staff and students.

Neither Codiac RCMP nor the Anglophone East School District have said exactly what was written on the bathroom wall. However, police told CTV News they are investigating, and if the school had been open, a security plan would have been established.

No other details have been released at this time.