N.B. imposes self-isolation requirements on households where someone has tested positive for COVID-19

"The cases remain high which continues to threaten our hospital system," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer. "Over the past week, 49 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick were the result of transmission within private households." "The cases remain high which continues to threaten our hospital system," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer. "Over the past week, 49 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick were the result of transmission within private households."

Atlantic Top Stories