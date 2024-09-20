N.B. Liberal and Green parties point to N.S. and P.E.I. as healthcare examples to follow on campaign’s second day

Day two of New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign saw the Liberals and Green Party in front of hospitals for new healthcare announcements, while the Progressive Conservatives focused on a previous promise to cut taxes.

The Liberals were pitching a retention payment for nurses on Friday, which altogether would cost $111-million. The Liberals said nurses would receive a $10,000 retention payment in the first year of a Liberal mandate, with $5000 in the second year.

Liberal leader Susan Holt said several nurses have shared stories with her about leaving New Brunswick for better compensation elsewhere, prompting the party’s promise.

“They’re contemplating moving, because their neighbours in Nova Scotia, and P.E.I., and across the country have recognized the challenge of healthcare staffing and have made significant moves to show respect and to retain their healthcare professionals,” said Holt, in Oromocto.

The Liberals said retention payments would go to all nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses employed by the Horizon and Vitalité health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Green Party pledged Friday to direct $380-million annually to improving primary healthcare in the province.

“For starters we would raise the salaries and benefits of nurses and other health professionals to be in line with P.E.I. and Nova Scotia,” said Green Party leader David Coon, in Fredericton.

Coon said the primary healthcare money would also go towards creating 70 collaborative family practice teams, establishing a downtown Moncton community health clinic (following Fredericton and Saint John) and funding a free tuition bursary program for medical school and nursing school students who agree to work in New Brunswick for five years.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs was in Edmundston on Friday, campaigning on the party’s previous commitment of a HST cut from 15 per cent to 13 per cent.

“This is the difference between Progressive Conservatives, and the Liberals, and the Greens,” said Higgs. “They talk about affordability without backing it up with meaningful action, while we walk the talk.”

‘I know that’s not an appropriate joke'

Higgs was also fielding questions about a story he told the night before at a PC rally in Quispamsis, which he first set up as "a little joke that Marcia said I shouldn't tell,” referring to his wife.

Higgs went on to tell a story which involved a party volunteer who was going door-to-door in 2014 and who had just spoken to a PC supporter.

"And she started walking next door and the lady said 'Oh, you don't need to go there, she passed away a few weeks ago.' And this campaigner, a very passionate individual, said “Oh, I’m so sorry, was she sick long, or what happened?’”

"And the lady just said, 'Oh don't feel too bad, she was a liberal.'"

The story was received with laughter from PC candidates on stage with Higgs, as well as people watching in the audience.

"I know that's not an appropriate joke," said Higgs, through the laughter. "It was funny and it is true.”

Both Holt and Coon condemned the comments on Friday.

“I think the joke was in extremely bad taste,” said Holt. “I think it demonstrates a complete lack of judgement on the premier’s part.”

“I don’t think it’s becoming of the person who’s supposed to be leading our province.”

Coon said the comments proved Higgs was “descending into a very dark place,” referring to how both worked closely together on the COVID-19 cabinet committee.

“Something happened after COVID started to wane, and I don’t know what it is, but he’s a dramatically different person than he used to be,” said Coon.

Higgs dismissed the questions and criticism, saying “I don’t think we should overplay that."

“It was a real life experience, and that’s all it was,” he said.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.