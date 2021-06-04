HALIFAX -- Looking to hit its target of 75 per cent immunization by Monday, New Brunswick is making it easier for people to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Brunswick Public Health announced Friday afternoon that walk-in clinics are available for people who want to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The full list of locations, including dates and times, is available online.

"Public Health reported that 67.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received a first dose," the province wrote in a news release. "More than 50,000 New Brunswickers will need to get vaccinated between (Friday) and Monday, June 7, to reach 75 per cent; the amount required to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green."

More than 11,000 people got their first dose on Thursday, but that pace will not be enough to reach the target by the end of Monday.

Anybody interested in getting the vaccine can go to a walk-in clinic or make an appointment online through Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinics or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

"We have the doses ready to go into the arms of New Brunswickers and we need to continue the drive to seventy-five," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

TEN NEW CASES CONFIRMED

Public Health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases are as follows:

six cases in Zone 3 (the Fredericton region), one is the contact of a previously confirmed case and the other five are under investigation.

two cases in Zone 1 (the Moncton region), with both cases under investigation and involving people in their 20s.

one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is a person in their 20s and is related to travel.

one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person in their 20s and this case is under investigation.

Nine people have recovered since Thursday, so the number of active cases is up slightly to 147.

Five people are in hospital, including four who are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

Public Health conducted 1,369 tests on Thursday, raising the total to 340,506.

There have been 2,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic began and 44 deaths.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT NURSING HOME IN SAINT-LOUIS-DE-KENT

A confirmed case of COVID-19 at Villa Maria, a nursing home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, in Zone 1 (Moncton region) has prompted public health to declare an outbreak at the facility.

"Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team," public health wrote in a news relase.

CONFIRMED CASE AT NACKAWIC CHILDCARE

Public Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Nackawic Childcare on June 3 and the affected families have been notified.

The facility was closed Friday to allow contact tracing to be done.

"Public Health has asked staff and families not to send their children to another child-care facility today and to restrict their movements," Public Health wrote in its news release. "If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact."

COVID-19 TESTING IN NACKAWIC

Public Health has set up a temporary outdoor, appointment-only COVID-19 testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The clinic, which opened Thursday, will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

"Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure in the region is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment," Public Health wrote in a news release. "When requesting a test online, please select 'Nackawic' as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic."