HALIFAX -- A 46-year-old man from Dufferin, N.B. is facing several charges after police seized drugs, weapons, drug paraphernalia and money from a home in the community Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP says at approximately 6:20 a.m. on August 11, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Happy Valley Road as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Dufferin, N.B., near St. Stephen.

According to police, officers seized quantities of what are believed to be cocaine, hydromorphone pills, MDMA, other unidentified pills and marijuana. Police also seized various types of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, cash and weapons, including one prohibited weapon. Police say many of the items were seized as the man was found to be breaching previous weapon-related court orders.

Police say a 46-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene. He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court on October 27.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.