N.B. man, 57, dies after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
The RCMP says a man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Saint-Philippe, N.B., last month.
Shediac RCMP responded to the crash on Cape Breton Road around 11:15 a.m. on May 28.
Police say the motorcycle driver, a 57-year-old man from Saint-Philippe, was taken to hospital with life threating injuries.
He died in hospital Wednesday.
Police say the pickup truck driver, and only person inside the vehicle, wasn’t injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
