N.B. man charged after break and enter incident at Shediac business

    The RCMP has charged a 42-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., in connection with a break and enter and property damage in the town earlier this week.

    Shediac RCMP responded to a report of a commercial alarm at a business on Main Street just after 5 a.m. Monday.

    When police arrived, officers noticed the business had been broken into, causing significant damage to the property.

    Police say an unknown suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

    Shortly after, police were made aware of an assault at a home in Bellevue Heights. Police responded to the area and say they were able to confirm the identity of the suspect.

    Officers were told the suspect was still in the area after crashing his all-terrain vehicle into a residential garage, causing more property damage.

    The man was located in a residence on Luc Street and was arrested, according to an RCMP news release.

    Following further investigation, police say video surveillance confirmed the man was also responsible for the break and enter earlier in the morning.

    Shawn Cormier appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday and was charged with:

    • uttering threats against a person
    • uttering threats to property
    • flight from peace officer
    • breaking, entering and committing – residence
    • mischief over $5,000 – damage to property

    Cormier remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 13 for a bail hearing.

     

