N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing

A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.

Brandon Patrick LeBlanc, 29, appeared in Moncton provincial Tuesday, the day after his arrest, RCMP said in a statement.

Police in Dieppe responded to a shooting Sunday evening on Louis Street and found that Jacob Wright was inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

Investigators and a police tactical team arrested LeBlanc Monday in Saint John. He was also wanted for being unlawfully at large, police said.

LeBlanc remains in custody and is due in court July 11.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, officials told CTV News Monday.

