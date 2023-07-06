N.B. man faces charges in collision that killed pedestrian
A man in New Brunswick accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a 52-year-old pedestrian last year is due back in court.
James Albert McGinn appeared in Saint John provincial court in June to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and public mischief.
In the afternoon of July 4, 2022, a vehicle hit and gravely injured a man on Highway 1, near Rothesay, police say.
The Summerville man died at the scene from his injuries.
McGinn is set to appear in court Aug. 8.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
