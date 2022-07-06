New Brunswick man dies after being hit by vehicle near Rothesay: RCMP

A New Brunswick man has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle on a highway near Rothesay, N.B.

Hampton RCMP responded to a report of a "gravely injured man" who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 1 around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man from Summerville, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.