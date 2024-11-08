N.B. man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to 27 charges

A 29-year-old man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to 27 charges in New Brunswick.

The RCMP says Joshua Gibson was arrested on Oct. 25, 2023. He had been wanted on five arrest warrants for charges of theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, three break and enters and failure to appear in court.

Gibson appeared in Saint John provincial court on Wednesday. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 27 charges, including:

break and enter

theft

possession of property obtained by crime

discharging a firearm with intent

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

assaulting a police officer

Police say the charges and sentencing stem from offences in the Little Ridge, St. Stephen, Tower Hill, Oak Bay, Beaver Harbour, Utopia, and other surrounding areas over a 16-month period.

