ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to 27 charges

    Joshua Ryan Gibson in a photo supplied by the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP) Joshua Ryan Gibson in a photo supplied by the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A 29-year-old man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to 27 charges in New Brunswick.

    The RCMP says Joshua Gibson was arrested on Oct. 25, 2023. He had been wanted on five arrest warrants for charges of theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, three break and enters and failure to appear in court.

    Gibson appeared in Saint John provincial court on Wednesday. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 27 charges, including:

    • break and enter
    • theft
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • discharging a firearm with intent
    • careless use of a firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • assaulting a police officer

    Police say the charges and sentencing stem from offences in the Little Ridge, St. Stephen, Tower Hill, Oak Bay, Beaver Harbour, Utopia, and other surrounding areas over a 16-month period.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News