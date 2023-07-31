N.B. municipality of Grand Lake wins bid to house new provincial jail

Grand Lake has been chosen by the N.B. government as the site of new provincial jail. Public Safety Minister Kris Austin says the province is excited to move forward and they are waiting on the a design for the $42 million project. Austin reacts in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray Grand Lake has been chosen by the N.B. government as the site of new provincial jail. Public Safety Minister Kris Austin says the province is excited to move forward and they are waiting on the a design for the $42 million project. Austin reacts in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island