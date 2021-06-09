HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 105.

Two new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), involving an individual in their 40s and an individual in their 50s. Both are contacts of previously reported cases.

Six new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), involving two people age 19 and under, three people in their 20s and an individual in their 60s. Four cases are under investigation and the other two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

One new case in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving an individual 19 and under. The cause of the case remains under investigation.

Three new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), involving an individual 19 and under, and two people in their 60s. Two of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other case is under investigation.

One new case in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving is an individual in their 50s, who is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Seven previously reported COVID-19 cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases rising to 105.

N.B. PHARMACISTS SAY SECOND-DOSE APPOINTMENTS FILLING UP

The president of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association says achieving this first phase of the province's reopening is proving more difficult – but he's not worried about achieving the second phase.

Jake Reid says second-dose appointments are booking up quickly, after the province announced Monday that anyone who received their first dose before April 1, can book their second.

Second doses are key to the next phase of reopening on July 1.

"Not only 75 per cent of people have received their first dose, but also that 20 per cent of everybody over the age of 65 have received their second doses," he said. "I fully expect that will be an easy target to reach considering that at least half of that age group have received their second dose."

Reid reminds New Brunswickers to keep their COVID-19 vaccine certificate that was given to them the day of their first dose.

If they have that – they can go to a pharmacy or a regional health authority clinic to get their second dose. If they no longer have that certificate, they need to return to the same location they received their first, because only that location would have their information.

"Because there's a compressed timeframe of opening up those cohorts for second dose, it really means there's a lot more people coming at the same time trying to get those second dose appointments," he said. "So let's just exercise patience."

OUTBREAK AT OROMOCTO APARTMENT BUILDING

Public Health has officially declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vida Living, an apartment building in Oromocto. As of Wednesday, 11 cases are related to this outbreak.

“All the residents at this complex have received direction and advice from Public Health,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health in a news release. “That direction varies for each individual depending upon their respective level of risk and their contact with cases.”

CASE AT LEO HAYES HIGH SCHOOL

Public health says a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton on June 8 and the school community has been notified. The school is open Wednesday.

Officials say any students or family members who have been in close contact with the case will be notified by Public Health. All other students should continue to follow their regular learning schedule.

VACCINATION RATE CONTINUES TO RISE

New Brunswick public health says just under 20,000 New Brunswickers still need to receive their first vaccine dose in order for the province to begin loosening restrictions.

Public Health says as of Wednesday, 72.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says another 19,511 people need to receive their first vaccine dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

Wednesday’s update includes some New Brunswickers who received their vaccination outside the province. Public Health says there may be other residents who received their vaccination out of the province who have yet to come forward and self-identify. As they come forward, their numbers will be added to the total.

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 551,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine who has not already received their first dose can book an appointment online through a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

VACCINATION CLINICS AT N.B. SCHOOLS

Several vaccination walk-in clinics are being held for students and staff at New Brunswick middle and high schools this week.

Busing was available Wednesday to the Vitalité walk-in clinic in Bathurst for students at:

Bathurst High School;

École secondaire Nepisiguit; and

École Place des jeunes (for students aged 12 and up).

A clinic at Simonds High School in Saint John will be held on Thursday for students at the following high schools:

Simonds High School;

Saint John High School;

St. Malachy’s Memorial High School; and

Harbourview High School.

Busing will be available on Thursday to the Vitalité clinic in Edmundston for students at:

Carrefour de la Jeunesse;

École Notre-Dame (for students aged 12 and up); and

École Saint-Jacques (for students aged 12 and up).

“Our students, teachers and school staff are all anxious for a school year with more freedom to socialize, more extracurricular activities and more sports,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy in a release. “Part of planning for a healthy and safe return to normal in September means having as many students and staff as possible fully vaccinated. We have been working with the districts and Public Health to make it easier for students between the ages of 12 and 18 to get to clinics, roll up their sleeves, and get vaccinated. We are encouraging families to get their consent forms signed and ready to go.”

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,280 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,130 people have recovered, and 44 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in total, Of those, three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One person is hospitalized outside of the province, in an intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,167 tests were completed on Tuesday in New Brunswick, and 346,380 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 473 confirmed cases (28 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 295 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 418 confirmed cases (47 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 752 confirmed cases (one active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 118 confirmed cases (25 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (two active cases)

New Brunswick also reported multiple potential COVID-19 exposures on Tuesday. A full list of possible exposures to the virus can be found on their website.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.