N.B. partners with Icelandic organization to help youth struggling with substance abuse

Two teenagers are seen in this stock image. (Source: Dương Nhân, Pexels) Two teenagers are seen in this stock image. (Source: Dương Nhân, Pexels)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island