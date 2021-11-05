N.B. premier issues back-to-work order for CUPE health-care workers

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has ordered CUPE health-care workers in the province to return to work, under the province’s mandatory emergency order.

“We are issuing a mandatory order and ordering health care workers back to work. This is not a step we take lightly,” said Higgs during a news update on Friday afternoon. “The pandemic, coupled with the strike has put too much pressure on our hospitals, and the dedicated staff who are trying to keep them going. Immediate action has to be taken to ensure that we are able to keep New Brunswickers safe.”

The mandatory order does not impact other CUPE workers outside of health care.

“We’re not questioning the validity of the legal strike. We are acting, in a pandemic, under an emergency order, to deal directly with the health and safety of all New Brunswickers and we need to recognize the system urgently needs to be addressed,” said Higgs.

Higgs says the province met with CUPE leaders for nine hours on Thursday and gave an offer that was “agreed to be acceptable.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.