N.B. RCMP asking for public’s help after theft at Grey Rock Casino

The Saint-Léonard RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify an individual in connection with a theft at a business in Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, N.B.

RCMP say an individual entered the Grey Rock Casino on Madawaska Maliseet First Nation on Oct. 7, 2023 around 10 p.m. and attempted to exchange a casino voucher for money.

While the employee was counting the money, the individual grabbed the money and took off, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say they are now releasing surveillance footage photos in hopes that someone may recognize the individual.

The man is approximately six-feet tall and he wore a blue ball cap, a beige sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes. The man left the casino in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who recognizes the individual in the photos, is asked to call the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation is ongoing.

