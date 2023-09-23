N.B. RCMP charge 30-year-old man, handgun seized after domestic disturbance

Atlantic

    Western Valley Region RCMP have charged a man and seized a handgun following a domestic disturbance in Beechwood, N.B.

    In a news release from Friday, police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Beechwood on Sept. 15.

    After arriving on scene, police say a man attempted to flee the scene, but was later arrested after a foot chase with police.

    According to the release, a handgun was also located nearby the suspect, which was seized by police.

    After arresting the man and putting him in the back of the vehicle, police say he then became very aggressive, causing damage to the police vehicle.

    On Monday, 30-year-old Philip Sappier-Solomon appeared in Woodstock provincial court, and was charged with:

    •  two counts of possession of a restricted firearm without a licence
    •  two counts of uttering threats
    •  two counts of assault
    •  two counts of mischief and damage to property
    •  possession of a restricted weapon
    •  possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence
    •  being an occupant of a motor vehicle while knowing there was a firearm within the vehicle
    •  possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition without a licence
    •  assault with a weapon

    Police Sappier-Solomon returned to court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Thursday. 

