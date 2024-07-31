N.B. RCMP continues to search for answers 7 years after 17-year-old boy disappeared

The RCMP in St. Stephen, N.B., continues to investigate the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy seven years after he was reported missing.

Brayden Thibault was visiting friends in Fredericton at the time of his disappearance. The St. Stephen teen was last seen along Gibson Street on the city's north side on the afternoon of July 31, 2017.

Police say over the last seven years, they have followed up with many investigative leads but have not been able to locate the teen.

Thibault’s disappearance was considered suspicious. Two years after he disappeared, the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit started investigating it as a homicide.

"Today marks seven years that Brayden has been gone and his family has been seeking answers and closure," said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release Wednesday.

"We want to give them that closure. We know that there are people who know what happened to Brayden and people that can help us bring him home.”

Police say anyone with information on the disappearance and death of Thibault is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-800-506-7267 or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.