The case of a New Brunswick teen who disappeared under suspicious circumstances two years ago is now being investigated as a homicide.

Brayden Thibault was last seen on Gibson Street on Fredericton’s north side the afternoon of July 31, 2017.

At the time, police said the 17-year-old boy’s disappearance was considered suspicious, and that foul play was suspected.

Now, the RCMP say they believe Thibault, who was from St. Stephen, N.B., was the victim of a homicide.

“We want to bring him home and give some sense of closure to his family," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP in a statement.

"We know there are people who know what happened to Brayden and where his remains are located.”

Police say the RCMP’s major crime unit will be searching for Thibault’s remains in “areas of interest” in the coming weeks. They did not specify which areas they will be searching.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.