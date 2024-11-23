ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. RCMP investigating after theft of propane in Richibucto Road

    The Minto RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest following a theft in Richibucto Road, N.B.
    The Minto RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest following a theft in Richibucto Road, N.B.

    According to a release from the RCMP, an individual approached the outside of a business on Richibucto Road, broke into a cage and stole seven tanks of propane on Sept. 29., around 1 a.m.

    Police say they are now releasing surveillance footage photos in hopes that someone may recognize the individual in connection with the theft.

    The individual is described as a man in his 40s with facial hair. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a brown hoodie.

    Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photos or has information about the theft is asked to contact the Minto RCMP at 506-327-1820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

