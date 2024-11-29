N.B. RCMP looking for suspects after assault, break and enter
RCMP in Sackville, N.B., are asking the public for help identifying two people responsible for an assault following a break and enter in Memramcook, N.B., said an RCMP news release.
On Nov. 23, police say a man received a notification on his cellphone from his home security system that someone was trying to break his camper on Renaissance Street.
When the man went to the property, police say he was assaulted by a man and a woman.
The two suspects tried to flee in a grey Mazda sedan. The property owner was pulled for a short distance before letting go, said the release.
The property owner suffered minor injuries. The two suspects fled the scene.
Police are releasing surveillance footage of one of the suspects and the vehicle.
The male suspect is said to have a goatee and slim build. At the time of the incident, he wore a light-coloured baseball cap, a light blue long-sleeve shirt, a vest and blue jeans. There is no description of the woman at this time.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed suspicious activity on Nov. 23, or anyone with information that may help further the investigation, to contact the Sackville RCMP at 506-364-5023. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
