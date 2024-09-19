N.B. RCMP searching for three people after Salisbury shooting earlier this week

The RCMP in New Brunswick is searching for three people and a vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting that led to an emergency alert earlier this week and are asking the public for help in locating them.

Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., around 7 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police issued an emergency alert stating they were looking for a person reported to be carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.” The alert said the person was last seen in the Salisbury and Moncton areas.

Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., is seen on Sept. 17, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Later in the evening, police said two youths were found and arrested on Grub Road in Salisbury in connection with the investigation. One person was released from custody on strict conditions and one was remanded into custody on unrelated matters.

Just after midnight Tuesday, the RCMP ended the Alert Ready message for the Moncton and Salisbury areas, stating there was no longer a risk to the public.

Police continue search for three people

Police are now asking the public for help locating additional people who they believe were involved in the incident.

Police are searching for:

18-year-old Zander Jones, from Blissville, N.B. Police describe him as approximately five-foot-five and weighing about 99 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

18-year-old Olivia Cotton, from Moncton, N.B. Cotton is described by police as being about five-foot-six and weighing approximately 97 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

a second female who is a youth and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Police say Jones and Cotton are believed to be with another female youth.

Anyone who sees Jones or Cotton is asked to not approach them and call 911 immediately.

Police are also still looking for a silver 2023 Ford F150 pickup truck, covered in mud, with possible Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.

Police released images of the two adults and the pickup truck in hopes it will help in locating them.

The force is asking anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

