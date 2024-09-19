N.B. RCMP searching for three people after Salisbury shooting earlier this week
The RCMP in New Brunswick is searching for three people and a vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting that led to an emergency alert earlier this week and are asking the public for help in locating them.
Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., around 7 p.m. on Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Just before 8:30 p.m., police issued an emergency alert stating they were looking for a person reported to be carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.” The alert said the person was last seen in the Salisbury and Moncton areas.
Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., is seen on Sept. 17, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
Later in the evening, police said two youths were found and arrested on Grub Road in Salisbury in connection with the investigation. One person was released from custody on strict conditions and one was remanded into custody on unrelated matters.
Just after midnight Tuesday, the RCMP ended the Alert Ready message for the Moncton and Salisbury areas, stating there was no longer a risk to the public.
Police continue search for three people
Police are now asking the public for help locating additional people who they believe were involved in the incident.
Police are searching for:
- 18-year-old Zander Jones, from Blissville, N.B. Police describe him as approximately five-foot-five and weighing about 99 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.
- 18-year-old Olivia Cotton, from Moncton, N.B. Cotton is described by police as being about five-foot-six and weighing approximately 97 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
- a second female who is a youth and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act
Police say Jones and Cotton are believed to be with another female youth.
Anyone who sees Jones or Cotton is asked to not approach them and call 911 immediately.
Police are also still looking for a silver 2023 Ford F150 pickup truck, covered in mud, with possible Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.
Police released images of the two adults and the pickup truck in hopes it will help in locating them.
The force is asking anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lebanon is rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares a new phase of war
Walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday in a second wave of attacks targeting devices a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up, state media and officials for the militant group said. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 wounded in the second wave, the Health Ministry said.
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
Huge python grabs Thai woman in her kitchen, squeezes her two hours before she can be freed
A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
NASA scientists recreate Mars 'spiders' on Earth for first time
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
Melania Trump says she stands 'proudly behind my nude modelling work'
Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump posted a new video on social media Wednesday defending her previous nude modellingwork as she promoted her new book.
Pygmy hippo Moo Deng is so adored she may get her own patent
Only a month after Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became unstoppable both domestically and internationally.
A 10-year-old Japanese boy stabbed near his school in China has died
Officials in Tokyo said Thursday that a 10-year-old Japanese student who was stabbed near his school in southern China has died, asking Beijing to provide details of the stabbing and take preventive measures. A suspect is in custody.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto's dry September continues. Here's when the rain will return
Toronto saw a record-breaking wet summer, but September has proven to be anything but, with less than five millimetres of rain recorded this month.
-
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
-
Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region
The Michelin Guide released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region Wednesday night. Here are the four new establishments getting a Michelin star:
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor, council left in 'very compromised position' by Green Line calamity
Calgary's Mayor Jyoti Gondek says city council is in 'a very compromised position' after the derailing of the Green Line LRT.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Macleod Trail
One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles along Macleod Trail.
-
Alberta's $8.6B school plan prompts concerns over funding of private builds
The provincial government's multibillion-dollar plan to fast-track the building of new schools is raising concerns over the funding of private school construction.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Smith aims to help fund private school construction
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government’s $8.6-billion plan to fast-track building new schools will include a pilot project to incentivize private ones.
-
Fire that affected more than 100 people in southwest Edmonton 'suspicious': police
Police say a fire in a southwest Edmonton neighbourhood early Wednesday morning is "suspicious."
-
"Disheartening and disconcerting': Smith criticized for 'shared values' comments in provincial address
Premier Danielle Smith is drawing criticism over comments made during her provincial address.
Montreal
-
Quebec won't fund graphite mine project tied to Pentagon; locals claim 'victory'
This week, the Quebec government rejected Lomiko Metals Inc.'s application for public funding, a decision many say reflects the will of the people who live near the proposed site for the graphite mine in the Laurentians region of Quebec.
-
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
-
Man found dead on Metropolitan Expressway, Quebec police looking for witnesses
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are trying to locate witnesses after a man was found dead on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) on Sept. 12.
Ottawa
-
CTV News in Italy
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
-
Here's how long you wait to see an ER doctor at Ottawa hospitals
Statistics from Health Quality Ontario show all five Ottawa hospital emergency rooms exceeded the provincial average for wait times for a first assessment by a doctor in July, which was 2 hours.
-
Eastern Ontario woman loses money in alleged online fraud after receiving pop-up alert on computer, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning to be on guard against fraudsters, after an 84-year-old eastern Ontario woman had money removed from her bank account in an alleged online fraud.
London
-
Sentencing hearing in field party shooting
The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.
-
Children's Museum needs another $1 million to open doors by year's end
The London Children’s Museum says it will not be able to open its new site by the end of the year, as planned, unless it can come up with another $1 million.
-
$10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College
Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.
Barrie
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Grey County ticket wins half the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
Check your lottery tickets because someone who purchased a ticket in Grey County is an overnight multi-millionaire, having won half of the historic lottery jackpot.
-
Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park
York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community of Keswick.
Northern Ontario
-
Detour available after serious collision on Hwy. 101
A detour is now available after Highway 101 closed in both directions between Foleyet and Highway 144, police said Wednesday.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Cleanup of chemicals at North Bay airport to begin within weeks
Remediation work at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport is set to begin in the next few weeks.
Kitchener
-
Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1
Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people from Kitchener.
-
40 people displaced due to fire at Brantford’s largest homeless shelter
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Rosewood House, Brantford’s largest homelessness shelter, leaving 40 residents without a place to stay or the essential services they rely on.
-
Blair residents fear new Amazon facility will bring more noise and traffic
Residents in Blair say they’re concerned with the potential noise and traffic that will come with the newest Amazon fulfilment centre set to open this month.
Windsor
-
Police seek suspects after $64,000 bank fraud
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a $64,000 bank fraud investigation.
-
Amherstburg to remove Boblo Island Dock
Amherstburg town council has secured the funding they need to get rid of a historical eye-sore.
-
Ontario Nurses Association and WECHU navigate pay increases for nursing staff
Contract talks are heading to conciliation for nurses with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). In 2019 the nurses were on strike for two months to back their contract demands.
Winnipeg
-
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
-
'Substantial seizure': $300K worth of stolen vehicles recovered from Winnipeg compound
More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.
-
$1 phone bill surcharge for 911 upgrades delayed in Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is moving toward a new and improved 911 system, but a plan to pay for it has hit a snag.
Regina
-
Executive committee passes purchase of new homeless shelter, council approval required
Regina Executive Committee has passed the purchase of a new building for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Regina.
-
Tornado warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado warning is in place for parts of southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.
-
Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation
An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
Thomas Hamp believed a 'secret police' were after him the night he killed his girlfriend
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
Vancouver
-
Credit cards, passports, licences: Metro Vancouver police find thousands of pieces of stolen mail
New Westminster police believe they uncovered evidence of an identity fraud operation when they found some 8,000 pieces of stolen mail in a home in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood.
-
Former federal cabinet minister not ruling out court action to get a new B.C. Liberal Party
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal wants to help fill the political gap left by the collapse of BC United.
-
Provincial parties discuss public safety as Vancouver BIA presses for platform details
Just over one month before British Columbians head to the polls, public safety – and perceptions of public safety – appear to be issues that will dominate on the campaign trail.
Vancouver Island
-
Former federal cabinet minister not ruling out court action to get a new B.C. Liberal Party
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal wants to help fill the political gap left by the collapse of BC United.
-
B.C. police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing after man's arm broken during traffic stop
British Columbia's police oversight agency says there are no grounds for criminal charges against four Mounties after a man's arm was broken during an arrest on Vancouver Island.
-
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
Kelowna
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.