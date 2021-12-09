N.B. RCMP turn to the public for help locating stolen truck

Police in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in finding a truck that was stolen from Burtts Corner.

Police believe the theft happened on Dec. 7, at about 1:30 a.m., from a construction site on Maclean Settlement Road.

The truck is described as a blue 2010 Ford F150 with New Brunswick license plate CUW 225, and vehicle identification number 1FTFW1E86AKE33082.

Anyone with information about the theft, who saw suspicious activity in the area in the overnight hours of Dec. 7, or who has seen the truck since that time, is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.