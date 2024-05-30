ATLANTIC
    • Oh, deer: Animal surprises bar patrons in Halifax

    DNRR officers tranquilized a deer at the Economy Shoe Shop on May 30, 2024. (Source: Jim Kvammen/CTV News Atlantic) DNRR officers tranquilized a deer at the Economy Shoe Shop on May 30, 2024. (Source: Jim Kvammen/CTV News Atlantic)
    Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.

    The confused animal showed up at the convention centre and threw itself against the glass several times before making its way into the Economy Shoe Shop, an iconic local bar.

    Officers from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables arrived on the scene and tranquilized the deer in the basement of the Shoe Shop before removing it from the bar.

    There was no word on the deer’s ultimate fate Thursday night.

