N.B. reports 1 more COVID-19-related death; slight rise in hospitalizations Friday

Health officials in New Brunswick reported one more death related to COVID-19 Friday. The person was in their 60s and lived in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 317 people in New Brunswick have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

There is also a slight increase in hospitalizations, with two more people in hospital with the virus. Currently, there are 103 people in hospital with COVID-19, up from 101 on Thursday.

Of those, 49 were admitted because of COVID-19 and 54 people tested positive on admission or while in hospital.

There are currently 14 people in intensive care, down four from Thursday. Seven people are on ventilators.

NEW CASES

New Brunswick is reporting 403 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 310 recoveries from the disease Friday. There are 4,055 active cases in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

105 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

98 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

98 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

23 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

19 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

46 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

14 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

New Brunswick is also reporting 512 new positive cases identified by rapid tests.

There have been 41,512 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, 87.3 per cent have had two doses and 50.6 per cent have got their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 181 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 332 Horizon and 64 Extra Mural — Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

RESTRICTIONS ENDING MONDAY

Effective Monday at 12:01 a.m., all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick will be dropped, including the requirement to wear masks and limits on gatherings.

Beginning Monday, requirements for isolation will no longer be in effect, however, people are still encouraged to stay home if they are sick.

Within vulnerable sectors, a five-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will still be recommended by public health. This includes people who live in long-term care facilities, shelters and correctional facilities.

Masking will continue for those working or visiting facilities where patients or residents are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by regional health authorities in New Brunswick will continue to operate until the end of March.

In April, participating pharmacies and regional public health offices will provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Children aged five to 18 will also be able to receive their vaccines during regular school-based immunization program appointments.

Testing requirements for PCR and rapid testing kits will remain the same. People with symptoms are still encouraged to book a PCR test or obtain a rapid test kit though the online portal.

Public health will continue to monitor COVID-19 in New Brunswick. However, the province is moving to weekly reporting.

Beginning Monday, the province's COVID-19 online dashboard will be updated weekly for the remainder of the month of March as public health transitions to a new reporting format.

The weekly report will be published on Tuesday with data up until, and including, the previous Saturday.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.