N.B. reports 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations stabilize

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Data released Tuesday in the province's weekly COVID-19 update covers the period between April 10 and 16.

To date, New Brunswick has reported 378 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has stabilized since last week.

Currently, there are 79 people in hospital with the virus.

Of those, six are in intensive care, a drop of seven people over the six-day period.

The province says, currently, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among individuals aged 60 to 79.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations for COVID-19, including ICU admissions, increased to 88 from 78 last week, according to the province's website.

NEW CASES

Health officials say the number of PCR-confirmed cases has gone down this week compared to previous weeks.

On Tuesday, New Brunswick identified 2,956 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between April 10 and 16.

The regional breakdown of the new cases announced Tuesday is as follows:

Zone 1 – 979 new cases

Zone 2 – 551 new cases

Zone 3 – 527 new cases

Zone 4 – 239 new cases

Zone 5 – 103 new cases

Zone 6 – 344 new cases

Zone 7 – 213 new cases

New Brunswick also reported 2,689 new cases from rapid test results.

Between April 10 and 16, New Brunswick is reporting an average of 422 new COVID-19 cases per day – down from 570 last week.

VACCINATIONS

To date, 93.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 87.8 per cent have received two doses, and 51.8 per cent have received three doses of vaccine.

Between April 10 and 16:

133 more people received a first dose of vaccine

233 more people received a second dose of vaccine

941 more people received a booster dose of vaccine

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.