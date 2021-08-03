HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases increases to 44.

Six cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and involve:

three people in their 20s

an individual in their 30s

and two people in their 40s.

Of these cases, five are under investigation and one is related to travel.

Three cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve:

Two people 19 and under

And an individual in their 40s.

All three cases in Zone 3 are travel related.

One case is in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and involves an individual in their 50s, who recently travelled.

One case is in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) and involves an individual in their 20s. This case remains under investigation.

Since Friday, the province says there have been four recoveries of COVID-19, for a total of 2,303 recoveries.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,394. There have been 46 deaths and no one is currently hospitalized.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 68.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.3 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,042,894 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.