N.B. reports 118 new COVID-19 infections Monday; 82.6 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 107 recoveries, with the total number of active infections rising to 1,269.

Of the new cases:

Moncton region (Zone 1): 14 new cases

Saint John region (Zone 2): 24 new cases

Fredericton region (Zone 3): 53 new cases

Edmundston region (Zone 4): 17 new cases

Bathurst region (Zone 6): four new cases

Miramichi region (Zone 7): six new cases

Since the Omicron variant was declared a variant of concern on Nov. 26, 568 samples, including all travel-related cases, have been sequenced; 31 cases have been confirmed in New Brunswick to be the Omicron variant.

“Though the number of confirmed Omicron cases have so far been relatively low in our province, given what we are seeing in neighbouring provinces, it is important we remain vigilant and do whatever we can to slow the spread of this variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Understanding that Omicron is highly transmissible, public health focused on case investigations so that possible cases could be isolated quickly. I encourage everyone to do their part by following all Public Health measures and booking an appointment for a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.”

As of Monday, a total of 42 people are in hospital, 17 of whom are being treated in intensive care – seven are on a ventilator. The province says no one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized, and 26 of the 42 are over the age of 60.

Six of the 42 people were initially in hospital for other reasons and contracted the virus due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi. Most are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms.

Age and origin of new cases, as well as additional information, is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 89.5 per cent have received their first dose and 14 per cent have received a booster dose.

Additional booster dose clinics are available through regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and participating pharmacies.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose is also available online.

INTERIM MEASURES TAKE EFFECT

Interim measures are in effect across New Brunswick to try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Those measures include:

• Limiting household contacts to a maximum of a steady 20.

• Dining in restaurants is still permitted but two metres must be maintained between tables and proof of vaccination is still required.

• Entertainment centres, including movie theatres, professional sporting venues, casinos, etc., will be operating at 50 per cent capacity with distancing of two metres.

More information on the new measures is available online.

LEVEL I PHASE OF COVID-19 WINTER PLAN

All of New Brunswick is currently in the Level 1 phase of the Winter Plan to manage COVID-19.

More information on the plan is available online.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.