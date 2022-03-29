N.B. reports 13 more COVID-19-related deaths, including a person in their 50s

Health officials in New Brunswick reported 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, including a person in their 50s, in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.

The numbers released Tuesday cover case data between March 20 and March 26.

The new deaths involve:

a person in their 50s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person in their 70s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person in their 80s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

four people aged 90 and older in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person in their 80s in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

a person aged 90 and older in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

a person in their 70s in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

a person aged 90 and older in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

a person aged 90 and older in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 349 people in New Brunswick have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, there were 142 people in hospital with COVID-19 -- an increase of 13 people since the province’s last report a week ago.

Of those in hospital, 66 were admitted because of COVID-19 and 76 people tested positive on admission or while in hospital.

There are currently eight people in intensive care, down eight from the last report. Of those, five people are in the ICU because of COVID-19, while three are in the unit for other reasons, but have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are three people on ventilators, down two from last Tuesday.

NEW CASES

New Brunswick is reporting 3,096 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,571 new recoveries from the disease Tuesday. Currently, there are 4,953 active cases in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

1,098 cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

545 cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

563 cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

150 cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

119 cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

401 cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

220 cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

New Brunswick is also reporting 4,551 new positive cases identified by rapid tests.

There have been 48,197 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 93 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, 87.6 per cent have had two doses and 51.2 per cent have had their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 281 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 274 Horizon and 78 Extra Mural — Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.