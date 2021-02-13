HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while the number of active cases in the province has risen to 160.

According to a media release issued on Saturday, the cases were identified in the Moncton region, as well as the Edmundston region.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton) involves:

An individual in their 30s

The 15 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston) involve:

Two individuals 19 and under

An individual in their 20s

Two individuals in their 30s

Two individuals in their 40s

Three individuals in their 60s

Four individuals in their 80s

An individual 90 and over

With Family Day scheduled for Monday, chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, asked residents to remain safe while connecting with family and loved ones.

“Although Family Day may look different this year, be sure to make time for those you love,” said Dr. Russell, in a release issued on Saturday. “FaceTime, an email or simple text can go a long way. With this beautiful winter weather, I encourage all New Brunswickers to get outside while following Public Health measures and enjoy the fresh air.”

COVID-19 DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,398 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,215 people have recovered, and 22 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Seven people are currently in hospital, with three in the intensive care unit, according to public health.

Public health says 1,014 COVID-19 tests were completed on Friday – 216,893 tests have been administered in total since the pandemic began.

NURSING HOME UPDATE

On Saturday, the province noted that follow-up testing at Manoir Belle View, a nursing home in Edmundston, detected 12 new cases of COVID-19 – all of which were included in Saturday’s case count for Zone 4 (Edmundston). The 12 cases include six residents and six staff and support workers.

Health officials say another round of mass testing will take place later in the week.

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Saturday’s release, the Edmundston region (Zone 4) will remain at the red level of recovery, with all other zones remaining at the orange level.