N.B. reports 160 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; marks highest active case count ever at 1,141

New Brunswick’s Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says 11 more cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the province, bringing the total cases of the variant to 14.

With 70 recoveries and 160 new cases reported Wednesday, the province has now reached its highest active case count ever, at 1,141.

Children and teens are now the largest group among new cases, according to Shephard.

She said there will be a “holiday testing blitz” where all children will be provided with rapid testing kits over the holidays.

New Brunswick's Education Minister Dominic Cardy released a plan for the rest of the school year, in response to the discovery of the Omicron variant and outbreaks in schools. The plan includes a more rigorous rapid testing program.

“This is a plan on how to keep schools open and safe,” Cardy said.

Cardy says if a case is found in a school, all students from Kindergarten to Grade 8, unvaccinated high school students and all close contacts throughout the system will be required to complete a rapid test daily.

Regular rapid testing will be encouraged in communities where outbreaks are occurring, even if a case hasn’t been confirmed in the school.

High school students must wear masks outdoors. For Kindergarten to Grade 8 students, masks can be removed, as long as physical distancing measures are being taken.

Sports and extracurricular sports will be allowed under Level 1 of the province’s winter plan, however students over 12 must be vaccinated in order to participate. Masks continue to be required in physical education or music classes (unless playing wind instruments, which will require more physical distancing).

"Field trips in Level 1 will be permitted, following grade level appropriate restrictions and vaccination requirements," said Cardy.

At Level 2, Cardy says sports will be limited to skills and drills for children 12 and over who are vaccinated. Spectators will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, and extracurricular and sports will be paused for those under the age of 12.

If the province enters Level 3, no sports or extracurricular activities will be permitted.

"Visitors to schools are going to continue to be limited and virtual events are encouraged to the greatest extent possible," said Cardy.

Cardy says test kits are being sent home this week.

Elementary schools are closing early for Christmas break. The last day is Friday, Dec. 17, and students are back Jan. 9.

"After two years, we all have a general understanding of what we need to do to keep ourselves and our community safe from COVID-19, so please do that," said Cardy. "Not because it is the law. Not because it is required. Because it is the right thing to do and it will make it easier on all of us."

NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED

During a Tuesday evening call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian health officials and provincial premiers, Omicron and travel recommendations were discussed, according to Shephard.

She attended the call, as well as Premier Blaine Higgs, and said every province felt communication with citizens about COVID-19 measures is becoming more and more difficult.

Shephard said New Brunswick spoke to its travel concerns too.

“We spoke to the fact that Maine case numbers are rising really fast, we know that our neighbours all have concerns,” she said. “We certainly put forward the suggestion that we wouldn’t mind seeing travel restrictions coming from Maine, at the U.S. border. I don’t know if we got an indication that that was going to happen.”

She says New Brunswick didn’t push for “absolute border management” at Quebec or Nova Scotia points of entry, but Shephard said they are in favour of limiting non-essential travel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.