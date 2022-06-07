N.B. reports 2 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases in weekly update
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a slight drop in cases, in the province’s weekly update.
The COVID-19 data released Tuesday covers the seven-day period between May 29 to June 4.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, New Brunswick has reported 421 deaths related to COVID-19.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
There are 28 people in hospital with the virus in New Brunswick. Of those in hospital, three are in intensive care.
There was an increase in the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 this week at 20, compared to 14 last week.
The province says the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.
The seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations sits at 29 – up four compared to last week which sat at 25.
NEW CASES
The province is reporting 533 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 21 fewer cases than the 554 cases reported last week.
The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:
- Zone 1: 125 new cases
- Zone 2: 112 new cases
- Zone 3: 158 new cases
- Zone 4: 23 new cases
- Zone 5: 11 new cases
- Zone 6: 83 new cases
- Zone 7: 21 new cases
The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 76 — only one less than what the province reported last week.
The province says 360 new cases were also identified through rapid tests.
VACCINATIONS
As of Tuesday, 93.2 per cent of New Brunswickers have one dose of vaccine, 88.1 per cent have two doses, and 52.6 per cent have received a booster dose.
From May 29 to June 4:
- 109 more people got their first dose of vaccine
- 255 got their second
- 734 received a booster dose
COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.
