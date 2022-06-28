N.B. reports 3 new COVID-19-related deaths; drop in hospitalizations

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as a drop in hospitalizations, in the province's weekly update.

The data released Tuesday covers the seven-day period between June 19 and 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, which was declared by the World Health Organization in March 2020, New Brunswick has reported 425 deaths related to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 15 people in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick — down 10 people from last week. Of those in hospital, one person is in intensive care.

There was also a decrease in the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 this week at six, compared to 17 last week.

The province says the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.

The seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations sits at 18 – down four compared to last week when the average was 22.

NEW CASES

Following eight weeks of decreases, the province is reporting a rise in new lab-confirmed cases.

Health officials are reporting 484 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday — 59 more cases than the 425 reported last week.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 133 new cases

Zone 2: 115 new cases

Zone 3: 120 new cases

Zone 4: 20 new cases

Zone 5: 25 new cases

Zone 6: 52 new cases

Zone 7: 19 new cases

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 69 — up eight from last week's update.

The province says 541 new cases were also identified through rapid tests.

RANDOM SEQUENCING OF N.B. COVID-19 CASES

New Brunswick provided data from a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 strains are currently in the province.

That data shows that:

zero per cent of the sample were BA.1

55 per cent of the sample were BA.2

27 per cent of the sample were BA.4

18 per cent of the sample were BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.3 per cent of New Brunswickers have one dose of vaccine, 88.2 per cent have two doses, and 52.8 per cent have received a booster dose.

Between June 19 and 25:

83 more people got their first dose of a vaccine

168 got their second

454 received a booster dose

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.