N.B. reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday; 93 new infections

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a news release from public health, it says the deaths involve a person in their 70s and a person in their 80s in the Moncton region (Zone 1), as well as a person in their 80s in the Saint John region (Zone 2).

To date, there have been 128 deaths related to COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The province also reported 93 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as 82 recoveries, as the total number of active cases rises to 676.

Public health says there are 67 people in hospital due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 15 of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Twelve individuals in hospital are on a ventilator.

“Of the people who are currently hospitalized, 27 contracted COVID-19 due to the outbreaks at the hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi,” wrote public health in a news release on Wednesday.

There are currently two people under the age of 19 hospitalized in New Brunswick.

"The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to impact people that are unvaccinated the most," wrote public health.

Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials in New Brunswick say 81.7 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 86.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

In total, 1,265,542 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose in New Brunswick is available online.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Twenty-four new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

eight people 19 and under;

three people 20-29;

five people 30-39;

five people 40-49;

two people 50-59; and

a person 70-79.

Fifteen cases are under investigation, eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is travel-related.

Twenty-six new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

six people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

seven people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

five people 60-69;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and 13 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Twenty-eight new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

ten people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

five people 40-49;

four people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Twenty-three cases are under investigation and five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Six new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

two people 30-39; and

a person 40-49.

Three cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Nine new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Three cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

EIGHT TRAVELLERS FROM SOUTHERN AFRICA NOW QUARANTINING

On Tuesday, the New Brunswick government said eight people arriving in the province have been identified as having recently travelled to southern Africa.

Public health says all eight travellers are currently in quarantine.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said labs can screen samples for the Omicron variant, and then results are sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg to be confirmed.

Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge in infections, was first detected in southern Africa last week and has prompted governments across continents to impose travel restrictions and take other measures to try and contain it.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 8,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,606 cases have recovered and 128 people have died.

To date, 561,383 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.