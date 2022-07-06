N.B. reports 4 deaths; increase in hospitalizations in weekly COVID-19 report
N.B. reports 4 deaths; increase in hospitalizations in weekly COVID-19 report
Four more people in New Brunswick have died in relation to COVID-19, according to the province's weekly update.
Health officials are also reporting an increase in the number of hospital admissions.
Data in the report released Tuesday covers a seven-day period between June 26 and July 2.
Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 429 people in New Brunswick have died in relation to COVID-19.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Last week, there were 22 people admitted to hospital because of the virus — an increase of 16 from the previous report.
The province says there are currently 19 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of four over last week. One person is in the intensive care unit.
According to the report, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people aged 60-79.
NEW CASES
For two weeks straight, the province has seen an increase in case numbers, with 768 PCR-confirmed cases being reported — over 280 more than were reported last week.
The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:
- Zone 1: 158
- Zone 2: 286
- Zone 3: 153
- Zone 4: 43
- Zone 5: 18
- Zone 6: 65
- Zone 7: 45
The seven-day moving average of new cases is 110 — an increase of 41 over last week.
According to the province, 1,147 cases of COVID-19 have also been identified through rapid tests.
RANDOM SEQUENCING OF N.B. COVID-19 CASES
New Brunswick provided data from a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 strains are currently in the province.
That data shows:
- Zero per cent of samples are BA.1
- 53 per cent of samples are BA.2
- 14 per cent of samples are BA.4
- 33 per cent of samples are BA.5
VACCINATIONS
As of Tuesday, 93.3 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 88.2 per cent had a second dose and 52.8 per cent had a booster dose.
COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Climate change will create 'thirsty' ecosystems, new study suggests
A new study by climate scientists suggests some 'hot spot regions' around the world contain ecosystems that are at-risk due to water availability.
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on Canada to lead effort to oust Russia from G20
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress wants Russia expelled from the G20. The group's president, Alexandra Chyczij, has written to the prime minister asking him to lead a global campaign to expel Russia from the forum of leading economic nations.
Toronto
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
This Ontario couple ditched their Bay St. banking jobs and bought a beach instead
Ryan Somes and Anthea Stanley were, by most standards, living a successful life in Toronto. With two kids under six, the couple had a home in Trinity Bellwoods and held high-end positions in the finance industry. But something still felt amiss, they said.
-
Patrick Brown denies using Brampton city staff on CPC leadership campaign
Members of Brampton’s city council are now expressing concerns about whether local resources may have been used for Patrick Brown’s Conservative Party leadership campaign.
Calgary
-
Why is gas more expensive in Calgary than Toronto? Retail experts weigh in
Calgary drivers might be asking why the price of gasoline is more expensive in their energy rich province where oil is refined and extracted than in Ontario, but one retail expert claims to have the answer.
-
Man found dead in northeast Calgary neighbourhood
One man is dead and another is being questioned by police in connection with a Tuesday night incident in the neighbourhood of Greenview.
-
Jeromy Farkas raises Pacific Crest Trail fundraising goal to $125K after reaching $100K
As of Wednesday, Farkas had been hiking for 116 days and completed more than 2,500 kilometres.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M. | With another COVID climb, Quebec health minister calls news conference for Thursday morning
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, public health officials have called a news conference for Thursday morning.
-
Quebec caught between reducing arsenic emissions from factory and preserving 650 jobs
Quebec's government is facing pressure to address the high levels of arsenic emitted from a copper foundry in a small northwestern city without sacrificing the factory's 650 jobs and the region's economy.
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Edmonton
-
EPS officer charged with assault after off-duty incident
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident earlier this year.
-
Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton girl to be sentenced Wednesday
A man who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
-
First set of tickets for Pope's mass in Edmonton booked within minutes
Thousands of tickets for the Pope's open-air mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium were all booked about 15 minutes after they were made available to the public for free.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with robbery with a flare gun
Ontario Provincial police say a flare gun was used in an armed robbery of a business on Government Road West in Town of Kirkland Lake on June 29.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
London
-
Victim of fatal head on collision identified: Oxford County OPP
The victim of a fatal head on collision earlier this week in Blandford-Blenheim has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Plattsville.
-
Nazem Kadri returns to London after Stanley Cup win
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for London’s newest Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.
-
Local housing market continues to cool off in June: LSTAR
The June numbers are in, and home prices in the London-St. Thomas region are cooling down, with the average home price falling from $762,397 to $686,287, according to LSTAR.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings
There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could sweep across southern Manitoba.
-
-
'Rejoicing to be back': What you can expect from this year's Winnipeg Folk Fest
The 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival begins on Thursday, with a lineup that includes local performers as well musicians from all over the world.
Ottawa
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
-
Inquest into death of Ottawa construction worker begins July 25
The Ontario government has announced a date for an inquest into the death of a construction worker who was killed on the job in Ottawa more than six years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
-
Accused in Saskatoon murder trial tells judge he knows 'a lot about guns and ammunition'
Court of Queen's Bench heard Greg Fertuck raise concerns about his legal counsel to the judge Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
BC Ferries discount: Return tickets for less than $10 for some sailings
Travellers can sail to select islands and cities along the British Columbia coastline for less than $10 this summer.
-
3 killed in head-on crash on Highway 1 in B.C.
Three people have died as a result of a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, the RCMP says.
Regina
-
Premier Scott Moe defends in-house Sask. autonomy meetings amid opposition criticism
The premier has enlisted former and current MLAs to lead in-house meetings regarding Saskatchewan’s “provincial autonomy.”
-
Cyclist dies following recent collision with truck
A 28-year-old cyclist has died following a recent collision with a truck in Regina.
-
Displaced Ukrainians begin new life in Saskatchewan
A group of Ukrainians who fled the war at home are waking up to a new life in Saskatchewan, they arrived in Regina Monday night on a humanitarian flight from Poland.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich, B.C., bank shooting motive may never be known, says criminologist
Questions of what would motivate twin brothers to enter a British Columbia bank dressed in body armour and prepared for a gun battle remain unanswered, but a criminologist sees similarities to two other young men who terrified Canadians in 2019.
-
New apartment construction in Esquimalt to include 'deeply affordable' units
The rental price for 68 of the units will be set at 30 per cent of the tenant's gross income, while 28 of the units will start at $375 for a studio and $715 for a four-bedroom suite, according to the federal government.
-
Victoria ranked best small city in Canada in new report
B.C.'s capital has been named the best small city in Canada, according to a new report by bestcities.org.