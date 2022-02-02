N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations

New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the province’s online dashboard, the deaths involve:

two people in their 70s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person in their 80s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person in their 70s in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

There have been 247 deaths reported in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic, with more than 84 of those recorded since the beginning of January.

According to the province, 62.38 per cent of the deaths have been in people with partial or no vaccine protection, while 37.62 per cent were "protected," which public health defines as boosted or fully vaccinated less than six months.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 165 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday -- an increase of three people since Tuesday.

Of those in hospital, 67 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 98 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus.

Sixteen people are in intensive with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Thirteen patients were admitted to the unit due to the virus, and three were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five people are currently on ventilators in New Brunswick.

NEW CASES

There were 381 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in New Brunswick.

In addition, officials are also reporting 521 new cases using rapid tests.

The breakdown of the new PCR-confirmed cases by health zone is as follows:

Zone 1 – the Moncton region - 181 new cases

Zone 2 – the Saint John region - 48 new cases

Zone 3 – the Fredericton region - 25 new cases

Zone 4 – the Edmundston region - 43 new cases

Zone 5 – the Campbellton region - 12 new cases

Zone 6 – the Bathurst region - 45 new cases

Zone 7 – the Miramichi region - 27 new cases

According to the online dashboard, there are 4,371 active cases of the virus confirmed in New Brunswick.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS IN ISOLATION

As of Wednesday, there were a total of 417 health-care workers who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating.

Here is a breakdown of the health-care workers isolating as of Wednesday:

Vitalité Health Network - 142

Horizon Health Network - 183

Ambulance New Brunswick - 92

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 92.2 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 84.7 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, and 44.7 per cent have now received a booster dose.

In total, 1,663,622 doses of the vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.