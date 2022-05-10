N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizations

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Data released in the province's weekly COVID-19 update covers the period between May 1 and 7.

To date, New Brunswick has reported 406 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped significantly since last week.

Currently, there are 47 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of 34 since the province's last weekly report.

Of those in hospital, six are in intensive care, a drop of four people over the seven-day period.

The province says, currently, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations for COVID-19, including ICU admissions, decreased to 50 from 81 last week, according to the province's website.

NEW CASES

Health officials say the number of PCR-confirmed cases continues to drop compared to previous weeks.

On Tuesday, New Brunswick identified 1,338 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between May 1 and 7.

The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

Zone 1 – 420 new cases

Zone 2 – 253 new cases

Zone 3 – 338 new cases

Zone 4 – 107 new cases

Zone 5 – 36 new cases

Zone 6 – 117 new cases

Zone 7 – 67 new cases

New Brunswick also reported 1,031 new cases from rapid test results.

Between May 1 and 7, New Brunswick is reporting an average of 191 new COVID-19 cases per day – down from 199 last week.

VACCINATIONS

To date, 93.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 87.9 per cent have received two doses, and 52.1 per cent have received three doses of vaccine.

Between May 1 and 7:

170 more people received a first dose of vaccine

222 more people received a second dose of vaccine

769 more people received a booster dose of vaccine

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.