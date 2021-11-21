N.B. reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries; over 600,000 eligible residents fully vaccinated

HALIFAX -

Health officials in New Brunswick say there are now 608,700 eligible New Brunswickers fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The province says 87.4 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

In total, 1,258,895 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will be expanded in the province to include children aged five to 11 as soon as the special child vaccines are received. Regional health authority community clinics and participating pharmacies will have a role to play in administering the vaccine and details will be announced this week.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose in New Brunswick is available online.

90 NEW CASES, 43 RECOVERIES

New Brunswick also reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 43 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 640.

Public health says there are 32 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 18 of which are in an intensive care unit.

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized in New Brunswick.

"The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to impact people that are unvaccinated the most," wrote public health in a news release on Sunday.

Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF SUNDAY'S CASES

Twenty-two new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), and involve:

four people 19 and under

four people in their 20s

five people in their 30s

two people in their 40s

three people in their 50s

two people in their 60s

a person in their 70s

a person in their 80s

Eighteen cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Thirteen new cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), and involve:

four people 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

two people in their 40s

a person in their 50s

two people in their 70s

Ten cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Twenty-three new cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and involve:

two people 19 and under

a person in their 20s

six people in their 30s

six people in their 40s

four people in their 50s

two people in their 60s

two people in their 70s

Eighteen cases are under investigation and five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Two new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and involve:

a person in their 20s

a person in their 30s

Both cases are under investigation.

One new case is in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and involves an individual in their 40s. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Twenty-nine new cases are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region), and involve:

four people 19 and under

10 people in their 20s

six people in their 30s

two people in their 40s

a person in their 50s

three people in their 60s

three people in their 70s

Twenty cases are under investigation and nine cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 7,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,906 cases have recovered and 122 people have died.

To date, 546,196 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.