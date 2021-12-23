N.B. reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase to date with 257 new infections Thursday

New Brunswick reported 257 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday – the highest single-day case increase the province has reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The previous record-high single-day case increase was announced on Wednesday, when 237 new infections were reported.

Along with 257 new cases Thursday, the province announced 98 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections to 1,563.

Public health also reported two deaths related to COVID-19, involving a person in their 50s in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and a person in their 80s in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

According to the province’s COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 151 deaths related to COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Of Thursday's new cases:

39 are in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

139 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

49 are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

17 are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

2 are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

5 are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

6 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

There are 39 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 16 of whom are in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 25 are over the age of 60 and 12 people are on a ventilator. There is no one under 19 hospitalized.

Five of the 39 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton and Miramichi.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 102 cases of the Omicron variant, however, none of those cases have been hospitalized.

"All Omicron cases have been contact traced, with the source of transmission of five cases still under investigation," wrote public health in a news release.

New Brunswick will not issue a COVID-19 news release or update its dashboard on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1, and Jan 2.

Information from those days will be provided on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

The province is also reminding all New Brunswickers to follow public health guidance over the holidays, especially with regards to gathering limits.

“We know New Brunswickers are looking forward to celebrating with friends and family over the holidays, but it is important we do so in as safe a manner as possible,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “If you are planning to get together with loved ones, please keep your gatherings small, make sure your vaccinations are up to date, rapid test regularly, and stay home if you are not feeling well. By doing this, you can help everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday season.”

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 89.8 per cent have received their first dose and 16.8 per cent have received a booster dose.

More than 19,000 appointments have been booked for children aged five to 11 and 59,700 appointments for boosters have been booked through regional health authority clinics.

"Since booster eligibility was expanded Wednesday to include household family members of those working in long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools and child-care facilities, nearly 4,000 appointments have been booked for that group," read a release.

A list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

ENHANCED MONITORING PROTOCOLS FOR HOSPITALS

Public health says staff at hospitals who have been exposed to a positive case within the facility will be following a public health-directed policy for regular testing and symptom monitoring should they be required to maintain services at their facility.

“It is important to understand this enhanced surveillance protocol is similar to the policy used by the other Atlantic provinces,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “New Brunswickers can be confident they will be protected if they go to a hospital. Residents who do not need emergency services are asked to consider going to a walk-in clinic or calling 811.”

UPDATE ON SCHOOLS, CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

Due to the winter break for schools and some early learning and child-care facilities, information on affected schools on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and on the COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated between Dec. 24 and Jan. 9. Regular updates will resume on Jan. 10.

Throughout the holidays, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development’s outbreak management team will continue to notify families of students who were at schools affected by the virus. Close contacts of cases in schools or child-care facilities will be contacted directly.

LEVEL 2 RESTRICTIONS

Based on a recommendation from public health, all zones in New Brunswick will move to Level 2 of the COVID-19 Winter Plan.

The move to Level 2 will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. and the following restrictions will be in place:

The current household plus Steady 20 is replaced with household plus Steady 10.

Patrons dining at restaurants must show proof of vaccination and tables must be at least two metres apart.

Restaurants, retail stores, malls, businesses, gyms, salons and spas, and entertainment centres may continue to operate, but at 50 per cent capacity and with two metres of distance between patrons.

For public gatherings, venues cannot have events with more than 150 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Faith venues may operate at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing. Choirs are not permitted but one soloist may perform if they are at least four metres from the congregation.

All travellers, including New Brunswickers returning to the province, must register or have a multi-use travel pass. Travellers arriving by air will be provided with a rapid test kit.

Unvaccinated people entering the province must isolate and be tested on day 10. International travellers must follow federal testing and isolation guidelines and must be tested on day five and day 10.

Travellers must follow public health measures when in New Brunswick including wearing a mask, physically distancing and staying within a Steady 10.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.