N.B. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths; drop in new cases, hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths, as well as a drop in new lab-confirmed cases and hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, which was declared by the World Health Organization in March 2020, New Brunswick has reported 422 deaths related to COVID-19.
The data released Tuesday covers the seven-day period between June 12 and 18.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
There are 25 people in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick – down two people since last week. Of those in hospital, three are in intensive care.
There was a decrease in the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 this week at 17, compared to 23 last week.
The province says the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.
The seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations sits at 22 – down six compared to last week, which sat at 28.
NEW CASES
The province is reporting 425 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 46 fewer cases than the 471 that were reported last week.
The province says the number of PCR-confirmed cases has continued to go down over the last six weeks.
The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:
- Zone 1: 130 new cases
- Zone 2: 98 new cases
- Zone 3: 89 new cases
- Zone 4: 24 new cases
- Zone 5: 7 new cases
- Zone 6: 41 new cases
- Zone 7: 36 new cases
The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 61 — down six from last week's update.
The province says 403 new cases were also identified through rapid tests, 32 more than what was reported last week.
VACCINATIONS
As of Tuesday, 93.3 per cent of New Brunswickers have one dose of vaccine, 88.1 per cent have two doses, and 52.7 per cent have received a booster dose.
Between June 12 and 18:
- 123 more people got their first dose of vaccine
- 197 got their second
- 526 received a booster dose
COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.
