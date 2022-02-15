N.B. reports one new COVID-19 death Tuesday; hospitalizations drop to 101

New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 101 hospitalizations on Tuesday – a drop from 112 hospitalizations reported on Monday.

Public health says a person aged 90 or over in the Saint John region, Zone 2, has died.

New Brunswick has now confirmed 293 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, of the 101 people in hospital, 49 were admitted for COVID-19, while 52 patients contracted the virus while hospitalized.

Eleven patients are in intensive care and seven people are on ventilators.

NEW CASES

The province reported 276 new positive cases from PCR tests. The breakdown is as follows:

108 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

42 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

64 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

15 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

17 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

11 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

19 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 678 additional new cases of COVID-19 were reported from rapid tests.

New Brunswick has reported a total of 33,342 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province’s COVID-19 online dashboard says 92.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged five and up have received their first dose of the vaccine, 86.1 per cent have received a second dose, and 48.1 per cent have received their booster shot.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 120 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are 157 workers with Horizon and 53 with Extra Mural – Ambulance New Brunswick.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.