N.B. reports one new COVID-19 death Tuesday; hospitalizations drop to 101

New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 101 hospitalizations on Tuesday– a drop from 112 hospitalizations reported on Monday. New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 101 hospitalizations on Tuesday– a drop from 112 hospitalizations reported on Monday.

