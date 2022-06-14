N.B. reports one new COVID-19-related death; drop in hospitalizations, cases

New Brunswick is reporting one new death related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases in its weekly update.

The data released Tuesday covers the seven-day period between June 5 and 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, which started in March 2020, New Brunswick has reported 422 deaths related to the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 27 people in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick -- one less person than the province reported last week. Of those in hospital, two are in intensive care.

There was an increase in the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 this week at 23, compared to 20 last week.

The province says the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.

The seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations sits at 28 – down one compared to last week, which sat at 29.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 471 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 62 fewer cases than the 533 that were reported last week.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 139 new cases

Zone 2: 94 new cases

Zone 3: 129 new cases

Zone 4: 25 new cases

Zone 5: 10 new cases

Zone 6: 41 new cases

Zone 7: 33 new cases

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 67 — down nine from last week's update.

The province says 371 new cases were also identified through rapid tests.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.2 per cent of New Brunswickers have one dose of vaccine, 88.1 per cent have two doses, and 52.6 per cent have received a booster dose.

Between June 5 and 11:

123 more people got their first dose of vaccine

229 got their second

582 received a booster dose

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.