N.B. reports one new COVID-19 related death Friday, slight drop in hospitalizations

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy' protest: How did we get here?

The so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa have sparked anger and frustration among Ottawa residents as parts of the nation’s capital were seized by the occupation. CTVNews.ca looks at the key events and dates that led to the demonstration.

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island