N.B. reports one new COVID-19 related death; Level 1 takes effect Friday night

New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday and a slight drop in hospitalizations.

According to the province's online dashboard, the death involves:

a person aged 90 and over in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

To date, New Brunswick has announced 298 deaths related to COVID-19.

The province also reported 78 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday – a decrease of one person since Thursday.

Of those in hospital, 43 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 35 were admitted for other reasons, but either tested positive on admission, or tested positive while in hospital.

On Friday, eight people were in intensive care in New Brunswick, seven of whom were admitted to the unit due to the virus.

NEW CASES

The province reported 254 new positive cases from PCR tests on Friday.

The regional breakdown of those cases is as follows:

108 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

43 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

39 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

35 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

3 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

16 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

10 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 709 additional new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

Currently, New Brunswick is reporting 3,434 active cases of COVID-19.

The province has reported a total of 34,222 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

NEW BRUNSWICK MOVING TO LEVEL 1

New Brunswick is preparing to move to Level 1 of its COVID-19 Winter Plan, which will take effect at 11:59 pm. Friday.

"Tonight’s move to Level 1 is a major step towards reducing and eliminating restrictions as we prepare to ease out of our winter plan over the coming weeks," said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release Friday.

In Level 1, businesses that were required to reduce their capacity under Level 2, including entertainment centres, gyms and restaurants, will be able to operate at full capacity. Proof of vaccination will still be required in these establishments.

Spas and salons must also require proof of vaccination or maintain physical distancing between patrons.

Retail businesses will be allowed to open at full capacity in Level 1.

Masking will continue to be mandatory in all indoor public spaces.

“As we move to Level 1, we must all remain vigilant as the virus is still in the province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health. “Wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and getting a booster dose, and staying home when you do not feel well are proven to be effective tools to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Informal gathering limits are also increasing under Level 1, with a maximum of up to 20 people permitted indoors, and up to 50 people outdoors. There will also no longer be a requirement for households to have a steady number of contacts, such as the "Steady 10" or "Steady 20."

“I want to thank New Brunswickers who have followed the measures in place to help slow the spread of the virus,” said Higgs. “Our hospitals are stabilizing enough, with the number of hospitalizations continuing to trend downward and more health-care workers able to return to work, to move to Level 1."

More information about measures under Level 1 is available online.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged five and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 86.4 per cent have received a second dose, and 48.8 per cent have received their booster shot.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 133 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are 176 workers with Horizon and 55 with Extra Mural – Ambulance New Brunswick who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.