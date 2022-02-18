N.B. reports one new COVID-19 related death; Level 1 takes effect Friday night

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has 'reason to believe' it will occur in the 'coming days' and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.

It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.

It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island