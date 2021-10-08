N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
New Brunswick is announcing two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of people who have died of the disease in the province to 72.
The latest deaths involve a person in their 80s in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and a person age 90 and over in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).
“As we grieve the loss of two more people to COVID-19, their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release. “The measures put in place are aimed at reducing the spread of the virus and are necessary to keep everyone safe. I recognize the challenges these measures pose for New Brunswickers, but as we know, the alternatives are worse.”
“I offer my sympathies to the two families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” added Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a release. “I know that as we move into the Thanksgiving weekend the restrictions put in place are difficult as this is typically a time to gather with friends and family. However, we have seen a high number of cases sparked from private gatherings. We need to slow the spread and in order to do that, New Brunswickers must not have gatherings at their homes this weekend.”
The province has reported 16 COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday, Sept. 28.
130 NEW CASES FRIDAY
Health officials in New Brunswick are also reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 72 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
According to health officials, 76 of Friday's 130 new cases, or 58 per cent, are not fully vaccinated. Fifteen cases, or 11 per cent, are partially vaccinated, and 40 cases, or 31 per cent, are fully vaccinated.
The province says there are currently 58 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with 30 in an intensive care unit. Of those currently in hospital, 43 are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated, and 11 are fully vaccinated.
Fifty-one new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:
- 25 people age 19 and under
- six people in their 20s
- five people in their 30s
- six people in their 40s
- three people in their 50s
- two people in their 60s
- four people in their 70s
Forty-three cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Nine new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:
- one person in their 20s
- two people in their 30s
- two people in their 40s
- one person in their 50s
- two people in their 60s
- one person in their 70s
Six cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Twenty-five new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:
- nine people age 19 and under
- five people in their 20s
- three people in their 30s
- two people in their 40s
- two people in their 50s
- three people in their 60s
- one person in their 80s
Twenty-one cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases
Eighteen new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:
- four people age 19 and under
- one person in their 30s
- one person in their 40s
- three people in their 50s
- nine people in their 60s
Nine cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Twenty new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:
- two people age 19 and under
- seven people in their 20s
- three people in their 30s
- three people in their 40s
- two people in their 50s
- one person in their 70s
- two people in their 80s
Eleven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and nine are under investigation.
Seven new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), involving:
- three people age 19 and under
- two people in their 20s
- one person in their 40s
- one person in their 70s
Four are contacts of previously confirmed cases and three are under investigation.
CIRCUIT BREAKER EFFECTIVE FRIDAY IN SOME AREAS
New Brunswick’s ‘circuit breaker’ will take effect in certain areas of the province beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Public Health says due to high numbers of COVID-19 transmissions, the circuit breaker measures will be implemented in the following areas:
- The Moncton region (Zone 1), as far north as, and including, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2.
- The northern portion of the Fredericton region Zone 3, from and including, Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol
- All of the Edmundston Region (Zone 4), including Menneval in Zone 5.
More information about the circuit breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, is available online.
THANKSGIVING WEEKEND GATHERING LIMITS
New Brunswickers are being asked to limit their Thanksgiving weekend gatherings to the people living in their household.
Public health says all New Brunswickers, including those who are not covered by the circuit breaker, must not have gatherings anywhere other than a place at which the law requires proof of vaccination with anyone they do not currently live with during the Thanksgiving long weekend, between 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11.
"We have seen a high number of cases sparked from private gatherings and these are resulting in transmission of the virus across the province, particularly amongst the unvaccinated," said Russell on Wednesday. "I understand this is difficult but, in an effort to reduce the spread, New Brunswickers must not have gatherings at their homes during Thanksgiving weekend."
Public health says the household can be extended to include caregivers for any of those people, plus any parent, child, sibling, grandparent or grandchild of those people who requires support, along with any one additional person who lives alone at another address who requires support.
All businesses may remain open for regular operations but must follow measures listed under the mandatory order. This includes businesses that are not required to see proof of vaccination, such as hair salons, retail and grocery stores, and those that are required to request proof of vaccination, such as restaurants and entertainment venues. Children under 12 accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult will also be admitted.
COVID-19 CASE DATA
New Brunswick has had 4,987 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
In total, 4,033 people have recovered and 72 people have died in the province from COVID-19.
Public health says a total of 485,332 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.
The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:
- Zone 1 – Moncton region: 1,392 confirmed cases (312 active cases)
- Zone 2 – Saint John region: 462 confirmed cases (65 active cases)
- Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 1,078 confirmed cases (200 active cases)
- Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,212 confirmed cases (166 active case)
- Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 476 confirmed cases (71 active cases)
- Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 252 confirmed cases (45 active cases)
- Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 115 confirmed cases (22 active cases)
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Friday, 81.2 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 90.3 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In total, 1,193,408 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.
All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.
POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES
Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.
