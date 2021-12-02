N.B. reports two more deaths related to COVID-19; health minister says to hold off on making holiday plans

HALIFAX -

Two more people have died in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

In a news release from public health on Thursday, it says a person aged 90 and over in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and a person in their 70s in the Saint John region (Zone 2) have died.

To date, 130 people have died in New Brunswick as a result of COVID-19.

The province also reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, along with 78 recoveries, with the total number of active infections increasing to 691.

Health officials say there are 59 people hospitalized in New Brunswick, 16 of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Twelve people are on a ventilator in New Brunswick and one person under the age of 19 is in hospital.

“We are still seeing the importance of getting vaccinated and the layer of protection that it provides,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Currently, in our ICU, the rate of people unvaccinated versus those that are vaccinated is more than 30 times higher.”

Public health says of the 59 people hospitalized, 26 of them were initially admitted for another reason and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks in hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. Most of those people infected are currently exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms, according to health officials.

“With cases continuing to increase and community transmission, it is important to follow public health measures,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “They are small things for each of us to do to help curb the spread, like distancing, wearing a mask, washing our hands, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated. Collectively these measures make a huge difference.”

HOLIDAY RESTRICTIONS MAY BE ENFORCED

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New Brunswick, the province's health minister says people should hold off on making final arrangements on their holiday plans.

"We don't want to cancel Christmas. We don't want to create such restrictions that people cannot enjoy their families but let's look at last year," explained Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick's minister of health. "If I remember last year, we had to do this too and we had a pretty decent Christmas."

Shephard added that a "winter strategy" will soon be coming forward to cabinet.

Opposition Health Critic JC D'Amours says with the holidays so close, any new rules or restrictions should be announced right away.

"I question why she may put some restrictions and why she did not put some in weeks ago when we have all seen the number of cases in the province climbing," said D'Amours.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials in New Brunswick say 81.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 87 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

In total, 1,267,283 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose in New Brunswick is available online.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Twenty-seven new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

12 people 19 and under;

five people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

three people 50-59; and

two people 70-79.

Twenty-one cases are under investigation, five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is travel-related.

Seventeen new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

four cases 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

two people 40-49;

three people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

three people 70-79.

Ten cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Thirty new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

15 people 19 and under;

four people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

four people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Nineteen cases are under investigation and 11 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

One new case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is a person 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Twenty new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

seven people 40-49;

two people 50-59; and

three people 70-79.

Twelve cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and eight cases are under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 8,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,684 cases have recovered and 130 people have died.

To date, 563,144 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.