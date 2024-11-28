N.B. residents can now pick up government cheques at social development offices
New Brunswick residents who receive monthly social assistance payments can now pick up their cheques at social development offices across the province.
The Department of Social Development says this is to prevent delays in the delivery of its departmental cheques while Canada Post workers are on strike.
“People are reminded to bring two pieces of identification to collect their payment,” said the department in a news release.
“Those who require alternate arrangements are encouraged to contact their case manager.”
New Brunswickers who receive their monthly payments by direct deposit will continue to do so.
The department says residents who don’t receive their monthly payments by direct deposit may want to consider this option. Forms are available at their local office.
Cheques can be collected Thursday and Friday at the following offices:
Southeast region – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Moncton – Social Development office, 774 Main St., 1st floor reception
- Beaurivage (Richibucto district) – Social Development office, 25 Cartier Blvd., Unit 149
- Shediac – Social Development office, 342 Main St.
- Tantramar (Sackville district) – Social Development office, 170 Main St., Unit C-1
Southwest region – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saint John – Exhibition Park, 37 McAllister Dr. (no change for those who pick up their cheques at Agar Place)
- Sussex – Social Development office, 707 Main St.
- St. Stephen – Social Development office, 41 King St.
Central region – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fredericton – Brunswick Street Baptist Church, 161 York St. (no change for those who pick up their cheques at Ironwood Resource Centre)
- Woodstock – Social Development office, 200 King St.
- Southern Victoria (Perth-Andover district) – Social Development office, 19 Station St.
- Miramichi – Social Development office, 152 Pleasant St.
- Neguac – Social Development office, 1175 Principale St.
North region – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Bathurst – Social Development office, 275 Main St.
- Caraquet – Social Development office, 20-E Saint-Pierre Blvd. W.
- Tracadie – Social Development office, 3514 Principale St., 2nd floor
- Shippagan – Social Development office, 182 J.D. Gauthier Blvd.
- Belledune – Royal Canadian Legion, 3843 Main St.
- Campbellton – Social Development office, 157 Water St., Suite 100
- Kedgwick – Social Development office, 39A Notre-Dame St.
- Edmundston – Social Development office, 121 Church St., 4th floor
- Grand Falls – Social Development office, 131 Pleasant St., 2nd floor
