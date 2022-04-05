N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported Tuesday
New Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
The website, COVIDWATCH, will be updated with COVID-19 data every Tuesday. The webpage includes data up to and including the previous Saturday.
"A highlights infographic will contain information such as intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, hospitalizations, deaths, rapid test and PCR test results and vaccination rates," said the province in a news release
A more detailed report is also available. It includes a seven-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the number of cases with breakdowns by zone and age.
Moving forward, the New Brunswick government says the number of hospitalizations will only include people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, to align with reporting practices in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The province is no longer reporting the number of patients on ventilators and the number of health-care workers off due to COVID-19. Those numbers will still be available from the regional health authorities, however.
“These changes better reflect the usual surveillance and reporting of communicable diseases,” said the provincial government. “As the province continues to transition to living with COVID-19, ongoing reports will aim to communicate the risks of severe disease.”
NINE MORE DEATHS REPORTED
New Brunswick health officials reported an increase in PCR-confirmed cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
The province confirmed nine more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update. This is a decrease of four deaths from last week’s report of 13.
Tuesday’s numbers cover case data between March 27 and April 2.
According to the province’s COVIDWATCH, 358 people in New Brunswick have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
The province says 78 people were admitted to hospital because of COVID-19, an increase of 31 hospitalizations from the 47 reported last week.
There are currently nine people in intensive care, an increase of four from the last weekly report.
The province says most people in hospital for COVID-19 are in their 60s and 70s.
NEW CASES
New Brunswick is reporting 3,888 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 6,134 active cases in New Brunswick.
New Brunswick is also reporting 4,782 new positive cases identified by rapid tests.
VACCINE UPDATE
According to the province’s COVIDWATCH, 93 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, 87.7 per cent have had two doses and 51.4 per cent have had their booster dose.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during early pregnancy not associated with risk of birth defects: study
A new study looking at ultrasounds from more than 3,000 women has found that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant was not associated with any increase in the risk of physical birth defects — a potentially reassuring sign for vaccine hesitant parents-to-be.
Canada looking closely at Arctic as part of defence spending increase: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hinting that new investments are coming for Canada's Arctic as tensions with Russia, and Moscow's unpredictability, incite new fears of a potential attack from the north.
World-renowned Toronto cancer hospital receives $50 million donation
A Toronto cancer hospital has received a $50 million donation to support research into the disease.
More Canadians putting home buying plans on hold: Scotiabank
A growing number of Canadians are putting plans to buy a home on hold, according to a new poll from Scotiabank.
Toronto
-
Ontario's health minister tells province to 'stay calm' as COVID-19 spreads
Ontario’s health minister is telling people in the province to “stay calm” as hospitalizations across Ontario jumped nearly 40 per cent in seven days.
-
Ontario farm with angry emu goes viral on TikTok with nearly 5M followers
The Useless Farm has nearly 5 million followers and over 120 million likes on Tiktok, and nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, largely due to an angry emu named Karen.
-
New rules coming for financial advisors in Ontario. This is what they'll mean for you
Anyone in Ontario can call themselves a financial planner or financial advisor, but now under new rules those titles will come with added protections for consumers.
Calgary
-
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld to address 'thin blue line' patches Tuesday
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld will be addressing a recent directive that officers should stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches during a Tuesday news conference.
-
Students thriving in Alberta's first virtual designated special education program
Rundle Studio started in September 2021 by taking Grade 7 and 8 students that were on the waiting list at Rundle Academy.
-
1 person injured, 1 arrested after stabbing at Franklin LRT station
One person was injured and another arrested Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing at the Franklin LRT station.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until at least the end of April amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
-
Montreal's Canada Day parade cancelled for third year in a row
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding issues, Montreal’s 2022 Canada Day parade has been cancelled, according to event organizers.
-
Montreal conductor Boris Brott killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Boris Brott, a prominent Montreal conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM), died Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Edmonton
-
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
-
More charges announced after 'unprovoked' drive-thru shooting: EPS
Several charges have been laid after a shooting at an Edmonton drive-thru last October.
-
Rural Municipalities of Alberta opposes creation of provincial police service
An independent association of counties and municipal districts says it opposes the Alberta government's proposal for a provincial police force because it fails to demonstrate how that would increase service levels in rural areas.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
-
Ontario's health minister tells province to 'stay calm' as COVID-19 spreads
Ontario’s health minister is telling people in the province to “stay calm” as hospitalizations across Ontario jumped nearly 40 per cent in seven days.
-
Heavy rain on the way in the northeast, some areas will get snow
Warming temperatures combined with heavy rain in the next two days prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Tuesday for most of northeastern Ontario.
London
-
'I am afraid for my life': safety concerns around Carepoint supervised consumption site
A first-year Western University student has some major concerns regarding security around the entrance to his apartment building on Dundas Street.
-
Trial in death of Dereck Szaflarski continues in London, Ont. court
A London, Ont. jury has watched surveillance video of the final minutes in the life of a well-known fitness instructor after he was stabbed to death downtown.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash involving a horse and buggy in Wellesley. Police confirm an adult and two children were taken to hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
-
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
-
Mall security guard's vehicle jumped on, carjacked during patrol: WPS
A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after police say a security guard at CF Polo Park had his vehicle stolen during overnight patrol.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
Kingston, Ont. woman fighting for palliative care for father who is ineligible for OHIP
A Kingston, Ont. woman says her father, who came to Canada on a super visa, is unable to receive palliative care because he doesn't qualify for OHIP.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainian refugees say they're 'lucky' to be safe in Saskatoon
A Saskatoon woman is thankful her parents were able to flee their city which is just 20 kilometres from Bucha — the site of the latest Russian attacks.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
64-year-old man killed in crash near Prince Albert involving stolen truck
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert,
Vancouver
-
B.C. lifting vaccine card rules this week, even as rise in cases expected
B.C. is sticking with its plan to lift COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, even though officials are expecting an increase in cases in the coming weeks.
-
COVID-19 death 'over-counting' expected as B.C. switches reporting systems
The B.C. government’s new weekly system of reporting COVID-19 data will include an "over-counting" of coronavirus-related deaths, according to health officials.
-
B.C. announces plan to roll out a 2nd COVID-19 booster to some as hospitalizations rise
B.C. has unveiled its plan to roll out a second COVID-19 booster vaccine to those are more vulnerable to the disease.
Regina
-
Court hears opening remarks, first witnesses in Dillon Whitehawk first-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors are expected to call their first witness to the stand in a weeks-long murder trial of a man accused of two shooting deaths in late 2019.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Henry hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to COVID-19 health orders again
Dr. Bonnie Henry says she is hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to public health orders around masking and social distancing again as health officials wind down their public communications around the COVID-19 response.
-
Woman seriously injured after tree collapses on Langford mobile home
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a large tree crashed down onto two mobile homes in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
-
Dog injured in 5th cougar attack near Victoria in recent weeks
Another daytime cougar attack has injured a dog near Sooke, B.C., marking the fifth such attack in recent weeks.